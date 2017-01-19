With Otto, sausage and beer is the new option in Norwood

Nobody told long time Edmonton restauranteur Ed Donszelmann that people might dine at home more often in a slow economy.

Instead, the former owner of city favourites, like Culina Mill Creek and Sugarbowl, wanted to start something different — a casual, affordable, simple, family-friendly eatery. Such is Otto, sitting squarely between Little Italy and Alberta Avenue in Norwood, along 95 Street.

It's a bright and bare Dutch-inspired space that's a mere 10-minute walk from home for Donszelmann.

“It’s a bit of a rough area, but locals want something like this — they and the entire Edmonton food community have been very supportive. We’re busy seven nights a week,” he said.

And if restaurant trends also point to the focus on fresh, local and artisan, then Otto has it made.

The menu is all about the sausage. But it’s the herb, spice and Mexican, Italian or Spanish lamb, beef and pork blends from local sausage whisperer Steve Furgiuele that may be the restaurant’s secret weapon.

“Otto is a massive blessing for me, a huge opportunity to test flavour combinations, but I can hardly keep up,” he said.

His own Fuge Fine Meats is crowdfunding to buy a walk-in curing fridge for his booming business.

“I’m making 400 pounds of sausage tonight—the Otto (a Dutch-inspired smoked gouda-type bratwurst), the Italian fennel and chorizo verde. People can’t get enough.”

Furgiuele gets to experiment here, too — the ever-changing menu board has a Turkish Delight sausage with lamb, beef, walnuts, raisins, allspice and ginger — paired with unique, mostly Alberta-made craft beers.

“I see Otto and places like Meat and Northern Chicken as part of the changing landscape—upscale casual food where you build what you want at a reasonable price,” he said.