AHS investigates Edmonton illness cluster possibly linked to raw oysters

Ten cases of gastrointestinal illness under investigation in the Edmonton area have been possibly linked to the consumption of raw oysters.

Those affected were hit with symptoms—which can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever and headache—between Jan. 10 and 12, according to a release from Alberta Health Services.

A lab has not yet confirmed the type of illness.

This is the first investigation into an illness possibly linked to consumption of raw oysters in the province since 2015, when 19 people were infected.

Anyone who develops symptoms within 10 to 50 hours of eating raw shellfish is advised to contact Health Link at 811 to report it.

Symptoms usually last one day to a week and usually do not require treatment. Anyone whose symptoms persist should see a doctor.

AHS is reminding Albertans to only eat properly cooked shellfish, discard any that don’t open when cooked, eat them immediately and refrigerate leftovers.