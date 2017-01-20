News / Edmonton

Pictures: art contest celebrates Alberta's Ukrainian heritage

About 340,000 Albertans can now trace their heritage to Ukraine.

Edmonton student Ella Warawa won in the grade 7-9 category.

Supplied

Edmonton student Ella Warawa won in the grade 7-9 category.

Six Alberta students were recognized Friday for their artwork showing 125 years of Ukrainian settlement in Canada.

The ‘We Became a Part of Canada’ art contest got students across the province to look at how Ukrainian-Canadian migrants became part of Alberta.

Between 1891 and 1914 about 170,000 Ukrainians immigrated to Canada, many to the Edmonton area. About 340,000 Albertans can now trace their heritage to Ukraine.

Sherwood Park student Hope Simon won in the grade 4-6 category.

Supplied

Sherwood Park student Hope Simon won in the grade 4-6 category.

The winning students were Kateryna Zavoyovska, Daria Lesyk, Hope Simon, Ella Warawa, Andrew Kozakewich and Kurtis Podlowski.

Kateryna Zavoyovska win the kindergarten to grade 1 category.

Supplied

Kateryna Zavoyovska win the kindergarten to grade 1 category.

The winning artwork will be displayed across the province as part of the mobile Ukrainian Festival Exhibition.

Edmonton student Daria Lesyk won the grades 2 - 3 category.

Supplied

Edmonton student Daria Lesyk won the grades 2 - 3 category.

Last fall the legislature declared September 7 Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Day and this year the Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Year.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Edmonton Views