Pictures: art contest celebrates Alberta's Ukrainian heritage

Six Alberta students were recognized Friday for their artwork showing 125 years of Ukrainian settlement in Canada.

The ‘We Became a Part of Canada’ art contest got students across the province to look at how Ukrainian-Canadian migrants became part of Alberta.

Between 1891 and 1914 about 170,000 Ukrainians immigrated to Canada, many to the Edmonton area. About 340,000 Albertans can now trace their heritage to Ukraine.

The winning students were Kateryna Zavoyovska, Daria Lesyk, Hope Simon, Ella Warawa, Andrew Kozakewich and Kurtis Podlowski.

The winning artwork will be displayed across the province as part of the mobile Ukrainian Festival Exhibition.