At Toronto's Feminist Art Conference art meets activism

Painter Ilene Sova was at work on a series of large, intimate portraits of women who’d vanished in Ontario when inspiration struck.

“I was researching all the cases before painting them, and I was feeling all those frustrations about issues of systemic violence about women,” she said. “I felt like I didn’t really have anyone to talk to about it.”

So she floated an idea on Facebook: What if she were to have an unabashedly celebratory collection of feminist work?

The post was shared almost 50 times on the first day.

Since that day in 2013, that post has grown into the Feminist Art Conference, a week-long celebration of work that pushes for equality of all kinds and features almost 90 artists from around the world.

Topics range from gender and entrepreneurship to class and work.

“There’s a whole movement around the world for artists making art about social change,” Sova said, “particularly in an age when everything is visual, with photos and images on the Internet.”

It’s no coincidence, she said, that the event took off during a time she calls “particularly tough” for women. At the time, articles about the shooting of activist Malala Yousafzai and Canada’s missing and murdered indigenous women were starting to get more attention.

Andrea Thompson, a long-time spoken word poet who has participated in the festival for the last three years, said the conference has only become more relevant this year.

She points to President-elect Donald Trump’s comments about groping women, or comparing them to dogs.

“There’s a global social climate where misogyny has gained a bit of a foothold,” she said. “People are feeling nervous that there’s going to be backsliding.”

But she points to the Toni Morrison quote about how artists need to get to work in “times of dread.”

“It’s a reigniting of passion, and getting more excited,” she said. “Not that I wasn’t excited before, but now you see how crucial it is to speak out.”