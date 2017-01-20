Citadel Theatre artistic director setting a new course
New artistic director Daryl Cloran will soon unveil his first season for Edmonton's preeminent theatre.
Citadel Theatre’s new Artistic Director Daryl Cloran has spent his first months in Edmonton completing the vision outgoing director Bob Baker had set. But in a couple of weeks, Cloran unveils the 2017-'18 season, the first he’s programmed for the city’s preeminent theatre. And he knows all eyes will be watching for his new vision.
Metro asked him for some early hints.
Q: You’ve come from programming regional theatre in British Columbia to the 600-plus seat Citadel. How does that affect your choices for next season?
A: I’m balancing on a tight rope. It can feel enormous and overwhelming — there are 50 years of history here, and people’s lives and hearts are invested. So I’m conscious of the responsibility, but I believe our vibrant theatre community — playwrights, patrons, performers — will have an appetite for the challenging works and different types of stories we want to tell.
I believe strongly in innovation and diversity, so while there’s much to be excited about for lovers of traditional theatre, I want to earn patrons trust so the Citadel to be proactive in making opportunities for more people to see themselves represented on stage. Expect to see diverse, multi-cultural stories that will engage new and different audiences. Why can’t we tell an indigenous story by an indigenous playwright?
Q: What would you like to see the Citadel become?
A: I’m also a big believer in new works — offering local and Canadian playwrights a chance to tell their stories on a larger scale. This building is central to many other thriving arts organizations, so I’d like to see it become an arts centre, where things are always happening — animated constantly with different theatre groups and audiences.
The Citadel is part of the community, not exclusive of it. The other week, 'A Christmas Carol' was playing downstairs, The Club had Brent Carver, and Rapid Fire had improv and a party in the lobby. I love that.
Fun in Edmonton this weekend:
Designers, filmmakers and animation fans gear up for a busy few days
ORANGE STUDENT-LED DESIGN CONFERENCE
The design-centred three-day conference will feature numerous speakers and workshops run by people in Edmonton’s design industry. Current, past and future design students, as well as anyone interested in learning, are encouraged to attend the conference and can come and go as they please.
WHEN: Friday through Sunday
WHERE: Paul Byrne Hall, 10524 110 St.
THINGS ARAB MEN SAY
The film, shot in St. Albert and produced by the National Film Board’s local North West Studio, follows several Arab Canadians as they gather at Jamal’s Eden Barber Shop for a haircut, a shave, and a chat about politics, religion, terrorism and identity. Edmonton-based director Nisreen Baker will be on hand for a Q&A.
WHEN: Saturday at 9 p.m.
WHERE: Metro Cinema, 8712 109 St.
A TASTE OF ANIMETHON 2017
The two-day halfway-to-Animethon event is growing each year, with more than 100 hours of programming catering to Japanese animation enthusiasts – including Cosplay contests, gaming, fan panels, pop culture vendors and dancing.
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: Shaw Conference Centre, 9797 Jasper Ave.
