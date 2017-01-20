Citadel Theatre artistic director setting a new course

Citadel Theatre’s new Artistic Director Daryl Cloran has spent his first months in Edmonton completing the vision outgoing director Bob Baker had set. But in a couple of weeks, Cloran unveils the 2017-'18 season, the first he’s programmed for the city’s preeminent theatre. And he knows all eyes will be watching for his new vision.



Metro asked him for some early hints.



Q: You’ve come from programming regional theatre in British Columbia to the 600-plus seat Citadel. How does that affect your choices for next season?



A: I’m balancing on a tight rope. It can feel enormous and overwhelming — there are 50 years of history here, and people’s lives and hearts are invested. So I’m conscious of the responsibility, but I believe our vibrant theatre community — playwrights, patrons, performers — will have an appetite for the challenging works and different types of stories we want to tell.



I believe strongly in innovation and diversity, so while there’s much to be excited about for lovers of traditional theatre, I want to earn patrons trust so the Citadel to be proactive in making opportunities for more people to see themselves represented on stage. Expect to see diverse, multi-cultural stories that will engage new and different audiences. Why can’t we tell an indigenous story by an indigenous playwright?



Q: What would you like to see the Citadel become?



A: I’m also a big believer in new works — offering local and Canadian playwrights a chance to tell their stories on a larger scale. This building is central to many other thriving arts organizations, so I’d like to see it become an arts centre, where things are always happening — animated constantly with different theatre groups and audiences.



The Citadel is part of the community, not exclusive of it. The other week, 'A Christmas Carol' was playing downstairs, The Club had Brent Carver, and Rapid Fire had improv and a party in the lobby. I love that.