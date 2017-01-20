Commonwealth Games Canada rejects Edmonton's extension request

Commonwealth Games bids do not come to those who wait.

The city announced Friday that Commonwealth Games Canada has rejected its request for an extension to bid on the 2026 games.

Edmonton was originally selected as Canada’s bid city for the 2022 games, but withdrew due to a slowing economy. The international sporting event went to Durban, South Africa instead.

Commonwealth Games Canada then gave Edmonton first dibs on being the country’s bid city for 2026, with a submission deadline of Dec. 31 – but last month, the city asked for an extension until July 31 to make the decision.

“We weren’t really ready in December to say, 'Yes, we want to go ahead,' ” said city spokesperson Lori Yanish, adding councillors had uncertainties around funding partners.

Council is still considering a bid, but now might have to compete against other Canadian cities.

City manager Linda Cochrane said in a press release that the risk of refusal was understood and Commonwealth Games Canada’s position is “understandable.”