Edmonton councillor wants to nip future park-and-ride issues before they appear

Coun. Mike Nickel doesn’t want Mill Woods to become a sea of parking.



Nickel’s concerns come after city administration decided Wednesday to postpone its park-and-ride strategy to the spring of 2018 from December of this year.



The strategy will determine where park-and-rides should be located and address current problems.



Nickel said the “parasitic” issues that have stemmed from the park-and-ride at Century Park are a possibility with Mill Woods.



And he said two projects that involve park-and-ride lots are on their way to council for re-zoning approvals. He said the strategy to address the projects’ issues needs to exist before they’re approved.



“These applications could come forward before the strategy,” Nickel said. “So let’s get in front of it and talk about these issues before acting on them after they arise.”



One of the projects on its way for council approval is the redevelopment of the Mill Woods Town Centre, a mixed-use development that would include underground or above-ground parking and tie in with the new Valley Line LRT station being built nearby.



Nickel — who isn’t opposed to the development — doesn’t want drivers using neighbourhood street-parking when the potential Mill Woods park-and-ride is full.



“What I’m trying to avoid is another Century Park. There is good will with the (Mill Woods) site, but people want assurances,” he said. “It has gotten bad where people park in front of people’s driveways.”



But the new park-and-ride strategy will address where it’s correct to have parking restrictions on neighbourhood streets, according to Sarah Feldman, general supervisor of transportation strategies with the city.



“We have to determine where restrictions are appropriate,” she said. “It could be seen as appropriate surplus parking on collector roads or major roads and, in other cases, there may be neighbourhood impacts.”



The Tweedle Site near Micheals Park in the city’s southeast is also another project that involves more parking, and needs council approval to start making headway.



The park-and-ride strategy – how we got here



The city’s park-and-ride strategy is a final piece of Edmonton’s plan to overhaul its transit system.



The plans — outlined in December — would see major changes to bus networks, where frequent routes would operate on main roads within the ring road.



Outside the ring, express buses would move people to destinations quicker during peak hours. Those destinations would include park-and-rides, which would largely be at the end of an LRT leg.



City council has been keen to improve the park-and-ride system, and tasked administrators with finding ways to do that.



Edmonton has turned to the private sector to operate park-and-rides because it can be costly for the city to operate and build them, said Sarah Feldman, general supervisor of transportation strategies with the city.



But concerns about motorists parking on neighbourhood streets because lots are full have also cropped up.



Feldman said the strategy will address those concerns.



On top of that, the strategy will also look at how smaller-scale park-and-rides could fit into the equation. For example, the city could see if partnering with churches or businesses could play a role, and potentially alleviate neighbourhood woes, she said.