Edmonton hero recounts rescuing residents at Jasper Ave fire

Riza Kasikcioglu was back at work Friday after rescuing residents — and inhaling lots of smoke — from a deadly inferno at an Oliver apartment on Jasper Ave Thursday night.

Kasikcioglu, originally from Turkey and owner of Maximo’s Pizza, attributes his training in the Turkish military for his bravery. When residents were fleeing the flames, he ran into them.

Metro chatted with the local hero over the phone to better understand why he did what he did.

Q: What inspired you to go into the building when it was burning?

A: You know, the most important thing I learned in the Turkish military is saving lives. If somebody is burning, I don’t feel well. So I tried to save people as much as I can.

Q: What did you see when you ran in?

A: I saw people screaming. They didn’t know where to go or what to do. Then I showed them the exits and they just reacted to whatever I said. I said, ‘This is the safest way, just run! Run! Run!’

I started to knock on doors — screaming, yelling and whistling. I was shouting, ‘Fire, fire, fire!’ to everybody. I kicked doors open and saw people coming.

Q: I hear you also carried a woman in a wheelchair.

A: Yea, she was pretty heavy. I carried her with the wheelchair on my shoulders all the way from the seventh floor. When I got her to the ground, I jumped back up to the seventh floor.

Q: How are you feeling now? You must have inhaled a lot of smoke.

A: I was almost fainting when I came back down. I went out and the EMS guys gave me treatment. They gave me oxygen. They shaved my body and put stickers all over my body with cables, and I kind of felt like a robot.

I’m like 70 per cent good and 30 per cent bad. I’ll be going to the hospital again because I have three injuries. One is smoke in my lungs and my knee is swollen — I fell three or four times down the stairs.

Plus, I have a backache from carrying the lady in the wheelchair. I’m still OK. I’m surviving, you know.

Q: People are calling you a hero, what are your thoughts on that?

A: What I did, this is just me. You can call me whatever you want to call me, but I did my part. If they say, ‘Hero or crazy,’ they can say whatever. It’s no problem for me: being a hero or a normal person.