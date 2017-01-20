Edmonton mechanic creates ring that can't injure fingers

Ken Rice was working on a car one day when his wedding ring touched a live wire — and then 'Bzzzzzzt.'



"It actually welded the ring to the dash," he said. "My wife was pretty upset I put a mark in my wedding ring. It got hot pretty fast."



Rice said that's one of many times his wedding ring has put his fingers in danger of being skinned, cut or even ripped off in his work as a mechanic.



So he's created a solution.



Rice is the founder of the Original Man Band, an Edmonton company selling silicon rings mechanics can wear in place of their wedding bands or other jewelry and that will flex and stretch rather than put fingers in danger.



As any mechanic who wears a metal ring knows, if you catch a metal ring while working it can lead to a lot of pain or much worse.



"If you catch a metal ring on anything, a million scenarios, it becomes a cutting edge," Rice said. "It'll peel down, it'll look like you got skinned, in a bad case the finger's gone. With a silicone ring the ring will stretch and your finger won't get hurt."



The company has been offering rings for about a week and already has 100 orders, Rice said.



While similar products are offered from U.S. retailers, nothing existed here in Canada, he said, meaning he's got a potential market.



"I can't believe how well we've been received," Rice said.



Why not just remove your ring while working? Rice said he'd likely lose it, and that he feels the ring is an important symbol for him to keep on his finger.