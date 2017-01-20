Edmonton sisters-in-law shipping furniture paint to the stars

Two Edmonton sisters-in-law are going to the Grammys.



Or, at least their products are.



Entrepreneurs Desiree and Andrea Vienneau said they literally jumped for joy when they found out their Reloved vintage furniture paint will be included in a Swag Bag that will go to each performer and presenter at next month’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.



“Whenever we do something right we kind of break out into this silly happy dance, like a jump-around dance. And the Grammy one was a full-on rapping ’90s Salt-N-Pepa and jumping up and down and kind of disbelief — a pinch-me moment,” Desiree said.



“It was a lot of work to get into the Grammys and we just couldn’t believe it was finally happening.”



The two started working together five years ago when Andrea’s garage was filled with inherited furniture.



With Andrea’s chemistry background and Desiree’s love of power tools and hands-on work, they put their heads together to brew a “magic paint” that could refinish tables and chairs without prep work.



Reloved is now in 45 retail stores across Canada, including two in Edmonton, with plans to expand into the U.K.



The pair spent nearly a year on the arduous Grammy application before getting approval, and had to keep it secret since October.



They’ve sent off 175 kits – including paint, finish, a brush and instructions – that would each retail for over $100.



“It’s a big leap to do something like that,” Desiree said. “We don’t spend huge dollars on advertising, that’s just not in the budget. So you take a big leap and – sometimes you just have to.”



The pair would love to get a call from Ellen DeGeneres or Justin Timberlake, but if that doesn’t happen, Desiree is happy to do her part in raising the profile of women entrepreneurs at home.



“There is such a huge camaraderie of women in business in our city, and even on a bigger scale across our country,” she said.