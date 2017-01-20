One dead, one injured in highrise fire in downtown Edmonton apartment

EDMONTON — One person has died and another was injured after fire tore through an apartment building in downtown Edmonton.

Witness Fred Williams said he saw someone small pounding on a window and screaming for help on the seventh floor of a highrise on Jasper Avenue.

A short time later, several fire crews were at the scene and officials had shut down roads in the immediate area.

Officials say five suites were damaged in the blaze, and it has not yet been determined when residents will be able to return to their homes.