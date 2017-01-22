Homophobia still prevalent in Alberta hockey locker rooms: Study

Homophobia in hockey is slowly fading but prejudiced locker room talk is still prevalent, according to a new study.

Cheryl MacDonald, a new post-doctoral researcher at the University of Alberta's Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services, examined attitudes on homosexuality among Midget AAA hockey players while working at Concordia University in Montreal.

A hockey player herself, she has been studying masculinity in hockey for several years, after noticing her male family members and friends had vastly different experiences with the sport’s culture.

“I became really interested in what they were going through, especially in terms of hazing and violence and the way that they negotiated participating in those kinds of things – when, outside of hockey, they weren’t the types of people who would do that,” she said.

Related:

MacDonald said this particular study started with a tip from former Edmonton Oilers enforcer Georges Laraque, who told her he knew gay men in the National Hockey League who had not come out.

About 100 players and six coaches filled out MacDonald’s anonymous survey, and she also interviewed 30 players and analyzed the players’ public social media profiles.

None of the players in the study identified as homosexual.

Some, she said, were fine with the idea of homosexuality in hockey, while others were “completely opposed to it” and some were uncertain.

The biggest concern they expressed was sharing a locker-room shower with a gay teammate.

A common thread was a sort of begrudging tolerance contingent on the teammate’s ability to blend in.

“A handful of them made very clear, ‘Well if he doesn’t act gay and he doesn’t flirt with me or touch me, then it’s fine.’ For them, if you can act the way the rest of the team acts and put the puck in the net, then it’s OK for you to be gay,” MacDonald said.

Sexism was also prevalent in locker-room talk, but MacDonald curiously found that while many players repeated sexist comments on social media, none of them posted homophobic comments.

“What was interesting to me is that they understand that there are certain contexts where that type of language and attitude and behaviour is OK, and there are contexts where it’s not OK, and they abide by that somehow,” she said.