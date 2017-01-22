Tough days ahead for residents of MacDonald Lofts

Dave Martyshuk has already begun helping interested, low-income MacDonald Lofts residents find other accommodations.

And he says the future homes won’t be cheaper.

“It’s not going to be as economical as it is now at the Loft. People will be required to pay market rent,” said Martyshuk, who manages the building.

“We’ve got some other units if they’re interested, but there isn’t urgency right now.”

In November, Ice District (owned by the Katz Group) purchased the MacDonald Lofts — a subsidized apartment building located behind Rogers Place — as part of its development plans for the area.

The building also came under scrutiny in August when Alberta Health Services declared six units were not safe for human habitation.

In fact, there are only 80 of the 91 units occupied now, according to Martychuk.

“We’re continuing with the fumigations and repairing windows and stuff like that,“ he said. “But we haven’t completed the full assessment yet.”

Glen Scott, senior vice-president in charge of real estate for the Katz Group, said in November that the 102-year-old building will have to be vacated for repairs and ongoing health issues.

He couldn’t say what will become of the building after that.

“We’re not obviously a social agency and, historically, we haven’t been in the business to provide social housing,” Scott said in November.

But as residents begin to look at other, more expensive housing options, the Alberta government will work closely with all parties to prevent disruptions in housing stability for the tenants, according to Ministry of Community and Social Services spokesperson Aaron Manton.

“Community and Social Services has provided on-site supports to tenants, and has been in touch with the current and future owners of this property,” Manton said in an email Friday.

Still, Edmonton’s affordable housing market has a massive wait-list — there are about 20,000 people looking for subsidizes homes, according to Capital Region Housing CEO Greg Dewling.

“Demand has almost quadrupled in the last two-and-a-half to three years,” Dewling said in November. “But there is still time to plan.”