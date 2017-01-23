The Edmonton Community Choice Awards want your picks for 2017

It's back!

After thousands of 2016 nominations and even more votes for your Edmonton favourites, the Edmonton Community Choice Awards are ready to roll for 2017.

Everyone has that favourite go-to place, whether it's a hairstylist where the conversation is great, an auto repair shop that gives you the straight goods and exceptional service or a simple, cosy place to grab a great coffee.

Once again, we're asking you to share those places with others! After all, they deserve some recognition.

“We created the Community Choice program to allow Edmontonians to speak to each other and find hidden gems. We weren’t sure what to expect last year, but the response was incredible and I can’t wait for this year’s results," said Steve Shrout, VP of Sales for Metro English Canada.

You can participate through our very own Metro Edmonton Community Choice Awards online portal. It allows you to tell us about amazing Edmonton businesses and then let the community vote them to the top. There's nothing better than word of mouth to help give a boost to some of your favourite Edmonton businesses.

The Metro Community Choice Awards covered 197 categories in 2016, with 6,000 nominated businesses, so readers will not only see Edmonton companies in the spotlight, but great recommendations are at their fingertips if they're looking for something in particular to suit their needs. Last year, more than 5,100 votes were cast!

Metro will bring you the results of our reader-driven awards in special editions scheduled for later in 2017.

Have your say! Nominate an Edmonton business you think deserves the limelight and then vote on the nominations at MetroCommunityChoice.com.

Best place for a great date - Sorrentino's, west end location

“When I get a date night, that’s where I’m going. It’s good for parking, and the owner and staff give you that ‘personal touch.' Plus, the seafood pasta is delicious.”

Best relaxed place to hang out - Nara Hookah Lounge

"There’s a casual vibe, and it’s a great place to smoke the hookah and chill. It’s communal, so you can socialize, play cards or chess. A great spot on the north side.”

Best movie theatre - Scotiabank Theatre at West Edmonton Mall

“It’s easy to get to on the bus, the seats are comfy and there’s other stuff to do in the mall before or after the movie."

Best coffee haunt - Three Bananas Cafe