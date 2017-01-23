Edmonton driver takes on pros at Race of Champions in Miami

Four sleepless days on a cellphone put Edmonton race car driver Stefan Rzadzinski on track for the race of his dreams.



Rzadzinski took on the world’s top drivers at the Race of Champions Nations Cup in Miami over the weekend – after gathering nearly 10,000 online votes to get there.



What's more incredible is that he won two out of three heats, including one against superstar and 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi.



“The first couple days, it was pretty cool hanging out with all those guys. A lot of them are my heroes,” Rzadzinski told Metro on Monday.



“But then on Sunday it was my one chance to do my thing, and just prove I could do what I knew I could and what I’ve been preparing for my whole life.”



Just a few weeks ago, the 24-year-old never thought he’d do something like this.



He said he was sitting in his office at work when he got word that he was one of 10 North American finalists, and that the one who could drum up the most online votes would go to Miami.



“I didn’t sleep. I contacted everybody I knew. I personally messaged every single person in my phone,” Rzadzinski said.



“Once we had enough initial people who were sharing it and trying to get on board, it kind of took on a life of its own.”



Soon, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley were on board.



In the end, Rzadzinski got more than 9,300 votes.



“I could write a book about those four-and-a-half days alone,” he said.



“I definitely learned a lot and I’m just so thankful for them that they got me here.”