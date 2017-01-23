Photos: Edmontonians take to social media to show off city cloaked in hoarfrost
Hoarfrost is a form of frozen water vapor that gives vegetation a crystalline glow.
There may be few nice things to say about winter in Canada, but Edmontonians have flooded social media with pictures of hoarfrost – small ice crystals that form on vegetation and give the city that winter wonderland feel.
Hoarfrost can be defined as “a white coating of ice crystals formed by sublimation of atmospheric water vapor on a surface. Also called white frost.” Do not confuse this with soft rime.
Stay frosty, Edmonton.
