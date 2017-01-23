Edmonton Women's March organizers work to keep momentum going

After women’s marches around the world drew millions into the streets Saturday, a new question is being posed to the organizers of Edmonton's event.



What now?



“We definitely want to keep the momentum going,” said Paula Kirman, one of the organizers of the local rally, which attracted more than 2,000 people to the Alberta Legislature over the weekend.

The marches were inspired by comments by President Donald Trump widely considered to be misogynistic — including his comment he grabbed women “by the pussy.”



But many in Alberta said there are issues here, including the treatment of female politicians.



Kirman said she’s had many people ask how to turn the passion into concrete change.



While she said organizers are still regrouping, they have plans for more events.



To start, they’ve formed the Women’s March Canada – Edmonton Facebook page. She said hope to turn it into an online space to share information and calls to action.



They’ve also listed a few Edmonton women’s groups that people can donate to, including Equal Voice Alberta North, a group that pushes for equal female political representation.



Kirman said another rally is being staged for International Women’s Day on March 8.

Related