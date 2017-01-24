Alberta Transportation slammed on Twitter for drunk pedestrian ad

An Alberta government ad featuring a drunken cartoon pedestrian is crashing and burning on social media.

Alberta Transportation posted an ad on Twitter Monday that shows a squiggly-faced blue dummy drinking what appears to be a bottle of wine and listening to music on headphones in a crosswalk, while a smiling driver giving a thumbs up runs into them with a car.

The ad reads, “Pedestrians, Pay Attention!” and warns that consuming alcohol or using electronic devices increases your risk of injury when crossing the street.

Twitter users have replied to the post, some calling the ad "awful," "harmful" and "inappropriate" while others have pointed out drivers are at fault in most pedestrian fatalities.