Edmonton ‘disappointed’ province didn’t address asks on taxation changes

City staff are "disappointed" the province turned down 80 per cent of their requests to change the Modernized Municipal Government Act, tweaks they say would have saved taxpayers a lot of money.



The city's largest concern was changing rules that would allow Edmonton to email assessment and taxation notices. It's a small things with large potential savings, staff told council Tuesday.

The problem? Provincial law says such notices must be printed and physically mailed, and the Alberta government turned down the city's request to change that.

That's a lot of money Edmonton could be saving on printing, according to Mayor Don Iveson.

He told reporters Tuesday that moving away from paper statements could save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars and potentially millions of dollars over time.

“Even though we didn’t get all of the things that we asked for — and 80 per cent seem like a big number — a lot of those were very, very technical changes to some of the rules around assessment and taxation,” Iveson said.

“We’ll take one more push at them because they can save taxpayers and the City of Edmonton money without compromising the fairness and the integrity of the assessment and taxation process.”

During council, city staff said the recommendations aren’t contentious and would strengthen the current legislation.