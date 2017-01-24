Edmonton researcher finds your pet's food might make you sick

We rarely touch a pig's ear these days — unless we're about to feed it to a happily-expectant pet.

Trouble is, as one University of Alberta graduate student has found through crunching statistics on salmonella outbreaks, touching these treats before feeding Fido or Mr. Snuggles can lead you, the pet owner, to get sick.

“I don’t think people are aware of the fact that you can also get salmonella from your cat’s or dog’s food, and from a public health perspective, we should be more aware of this," said Bushra Alam, a public health graduate student at the University of Alberta who conducted the research, in a release.