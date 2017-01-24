Hotel boom will put Edmonton on the map, says general manager

Garrett Turta wants bigger events to come to Edmonton.

But, Turta says, downtown doesn’t have enough hotel space to make it happen. Yet.

“We’re lacking in the downtown core for conventions,” said Turta, general manager of the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald. “We have a lack of guest rooms to bring in large groups. If the city can’t provide enough rooms, organizations take their conferences elsewhere.”

That could all be changing. City officials cut a ribbon Monday to mark the opening of Hyatt Place Edmonton/Downtown, a new 200-plus room hotel in The Quarters.

But that’s not the only new glitzy addition on its way — The JW Marriott opens in late 2018, which will add significant space to the downtown market as well.

So how will that increase in space affect boutique and chain hotels downtown whose age is beginning to show?

Turta said he thinks having new downtown hotels will be good for the entire industry, regardless of age.

“I think it’s a very positive thing,” he said. “Having stronger brands puts Edmonton on the map. We don’t need another luxury hotel in the downtown, and I think this will give some strength and validation to where we want to go, and how this market needs to drive and move forward.”

Mayor Don Iveson, who attended the ribbon cutting, said he’s encouraged to hear hoteliers say more downtown hotels aren’t threats to competition.

“To have both the Hyatt and JW Marriott coming in a couple of years really does add a lot of capacity to the city’s already strong inventory,” he said.

“If that allows us to go after bigger events and get more tourist activity to support the hospitality industry, then that’s good. I think more supply does that, and I’m glad to hear that’s how hoteliers are seeing additions to the inventory.”

Still, the Hotel Macdonald is stepping up its game by renovating in 2018, according to Turta.