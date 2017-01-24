Man charged in connection with alleged assault on Rebel employee

Edmonton Police have laid charges in relation to an alleged assault at the Women's March on Saturday.

Jason Dion Bews, 34, is charged with assault and uttering threats.

The complainant is Sheila Gunn Reid, a contributor for Rebel Media, an online outlet devoted to right-wing commentary, activism and reporting.

In a video released by The Rebel, Gunn Reid is seen attempting to interview an attendant at the rally, which drew more than 2,000 people to support American protesters opposed to the presidency of Donald Trump. The man asks her several times to "go away," then threatens to break her camera when she doesn't.

The video then appears to show the man shoving his hand into the camera lens. He melted into the crowd afterward, with no one around apparently attempting to stop him.

"He just hit me in the face!" Reid says, attempting to follow the man.

A female bystander tries to calm the situation, telling Reid: "You deserve to be angry ... We need to (ensure) nothing more happens.

"I'm pushing (the man) away."

Reid continues to express her displeasure and addressed the woman, saying "You feminist! That guy just hit me in the face!

"I'm the problem, you victim-blamer? He punched me in the face!"

The woman then encouraged Reid to contact security.

Edmonton police confirmed Monday that a complaint has been filed.

"We are investigating it," said police spokeswoman Noreen Remtulla. "

Rebel "commander" Ezra Levant said the video raises several issues.

"There's something weird going on at a women's march when a man assaults a woman and the reaction of the assembled marchers is to assist him in scurrying away and to denounce the victim," he said.