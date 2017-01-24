Police lay charge in alleged assault at Edmonton rally

EDMONTON — An Edmonton man faces charges stemming from a political rally on the weekend.

Police have charged Jason Bews, who is 34, with assault and uttering threats.

The complainant is a reporter for The Rebel TV, an online outlet devoted to right-wing commentary, activism and reporting.

In video released by The Rebel, the reporter is seen attempting to interview a man at the rally, which drew more than 2,000 people to support American protesters opposed to the presidency of Donald Trump.

In the video the man asks her several times to "go away," then threatens to break her camera when she doesn't.