Police release sketch of road rage suspect

Edmonton Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a violent road rage incident late last year, which ended with another man stabbed.

They're asking anyone with information about the suspect, described as a Caucasian male between 45 and 50 years old, to contact them.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, police were called to an alleged road rage incident near 75 Street and 78 Avenue just before midnight, a police release said.

Police said witnesses reported to them than an altercation had broken out between two drivers.

One man was severely injured with stab wounds after the altercation.



Emergency Medical Services treated the 37 year old victim, and took him to hospital with non-life threating injuries.