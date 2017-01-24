Possible link between sports and substance abuse: University of Alberta study

New research from the University of Alberta suggests there could be a link between sports and substance abuse.

Laurie de Grace set out to interview people in recovery from substance abuse as part of her master’s research with the Faculty of Physical Education and Recreation — and was taken aback by what she found.

“I was surprised by the number of participants that had a strong sports background,” she said.

In a paper published this month in Psychology of Sport and Exercise, a health journal, she wrote that the prevalence of substance abuse in some sports communities poses a greater risk of addictions for those already vulnerable to it.

Her subjects included a former gymnast, rower and martial artist, but a significant number had played team sports — especially hockey.

Further, a significant number were introduced to substance abuse because of the culture of their sport, she said.

“One fellow I spoke to said he didn’t drink or use marijuana when he joined the team, but the older guys did and it was part of them fitting in,” de Grace said.

“Then they realized that when they became the older teammates, they were now setting the example for the younger guys. So it perpetuates."

In addition to those who were introduced to substance abuse via the culture surrounding sports, there were also those who’d been forced to quit their sport because of addiction issues and those who’d started using because they had to quit.

It’s a small study — just 21 people participated — but de Grace said it’s enough to suggest that coaches, parents and athletes should be more aware of the culture around sports.

“I would like to see is at the adult and coaching level is more attention paid to the example set for younger kids,” she said.