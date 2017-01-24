Debate on proposed Whyte Ave. towers postponed until March

Five Edmontonians were ready to argue against the development of two proposed 20-storey towers just off Whyte Avenue on Monday.

Their concerns were loudly heard, but they didn’t even say a word.

Prior to hearing arguments from community league members and residents, city council voted 10-2 Monday (Coun. Moe Banga was absent) to postpone debate to March 20 on the fate of Southpark, which is a mixed-use development that would see two 20-storey towers along 81 Avenue and two four-storey units on Whyte itself.

The decision came after residents, and Coun. Ben Henderson, raised concerns earlier this month over not applying Plan Whyte — an extensive study that looks at how tall towers can be built on the popular street — to the Southpark development.

“Approving (Southpark) without Plan Whyte kind of makes a mockery of that (planning) process,” Henderson said, in early January.

On March 20, city officials will return to council with public-feedback results on two height plans they are considering for Plan Whyte.

Scenario-one will detail the effects of allowing buildings that are up to six storeys in the Old Strathcona area; scenario-two will look at the effects of allowing up to 14 storeys.

Mayor Don Iveson told reporters Monday that council will be able to make a more informed decision with the Plan Whyte height information.

“There is a desire in the community to have this decision postponed until we know more about Plan Whyte,” he said.

“Eight weeks is a tight timeline, but it will allow us to react to administration’s current thinking on what are appropriate heights along Whyte Avenue.”

Kim Clegg, who was going to argue against the development, said he’s happy with council’s decision, but wonders if Southpark will have to reduce in height if Plan Whyte creates a maximum height of 14 storeys.

“If they let them build the 20 storeys, and Plan Whyte only allowed 14 storeys, then I think that would be a mild betrayal to the communities,” said Clegg, planning and development chair for the Queen Alexandria Community League.

Simon O’Byrne, who was representing the developer (One Properties), told council the organization supports the motion, adding he believes Southpark will comply with Plan Whyte.

Did council jump the gun on the Mezzo?

With city council’s decision to postpone debate on two proposed 20-storey towers just off Whyte Ave, some are wondering why debate over the Mezzo wasn’t also postponed.

The Mezzo, a contentious 16-storey tower that council approved in April, will sit next to the two 20-storey towers, which are also known as Southpark.

Council voted Monday to postpone debate on Southpark because residents and councillors wanted to see feedback and weigh in on possible height restrictions for the area, which will be outlined in the city’s Plan Whyte project.

But when council debated the Mezzo, local residents also wanted that development to take a step back until Plan Whyte was complete.

Kim Clegg, planning and development chair for the Queen Alexandria Community League, said communities felt defeated when council approved the Mezzo.

“The Mezzo was something we were really, really opposed to,” Clegg said. “Southpark is a more palatable development, though the height is still an issue.”

When reporters asked Mayor Don Iveson why council didn’t wait for Plan Whyte’s information on height restrictions before approving the Mezzo, he said Plan Whyte was still in an early stage of development.