Accountability comes into focus as Edmonton debates Epcor transfer

When it comes to transferring city-owned and operated drainage to city-owned Epcor, Edmonton city council isn’t yet ready to say yes or no.

Indeed, in a 7-6 vote Tuesday, council decided to ask its administration to examine concerns of transparency involving Epcor's potential take-over of drainage operations, before it makes a final decision.

The decision came after 10 Edmontonians — representing unions and environmental groups, among others — voiced concerns over the possible transfer.

Council will come back on April 11 to debate the transfer yet again, once it has answers from administration on how to ensue Epcor’s potential drainage operations could be kept transparent to the public so that the right decisions are made.

Why the Epcor decision matters

Epcor is a city-owned and municipally-regulated public utility. In June of 2016, it proposed to take over the city’s drainage system, along with Edmonton’s other water systems.

The city needs $2.4 billion in new infrastructure to deal with flooding. That includes 40 kilometres of storm tunnels, 50 dry ponds — which pool rainwater and possibly pipe water to prevent street flooding — and other storm-sewer improvements.

One possible solution to those infrastructure needs is Epcor taking over.

A third-party assessment — known as the Grant Thorton report — argues Epcor could get the job done faster and with less money. The corporation also promises to pay the city an annual dividend of $20 million.

Public wary of the transfer

But there’s still much worry over a for-profit company taking over public assets that are worth more than $1.1 billion. The city would also transfer $600 million in debt.

For instance, CUPE president Mike Scott — who represents city drainage employees — called the drainage transfer a “ticking time bomb.”

Scott is worried the transfer will lead to higher utility rates, as Epcor needs a revenue increase of 22 per cent following 2021.

"Rate payers can therefore expect a significant increase in year six (of the takeover)," Scott said.

Concerns over access to freedom of information

Bruce Fafard, president of the Edmonton and District Labour Council, raised concerns over access to freedom of information, arguing people will want to know how Epcor is handling operations as its decisions will affect the entire city.

“If the transfer goes ahead, Epcor’s decisions need to made in an open environment so citizens can comment and access information,” he said.

Epcor president and CEO Stuart Lee told reporters there will likely be an “increased frequency of meetings” via the utilities committee. He gave no indication board meetings or a FOIP portal would be open to citizens.

Epcor clarifies rate changes

Epcor said Tuesday that ratepayers would pay less if it's the one building major capital projects.

On the flip side, if capital investment slows down, a city-run utility would offer cheaper rates.

Lee said it works that way because Epcor doesn’t have strict debt limits, like the city, so it can take on more capital projects without having to raise rates to offset costs.