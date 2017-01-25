Edmonton launches review into ETS safety operations, other departments

Edmonton bus drivers will undergo ride-a-long tests next month as the city begins evaluating safety operations at Edmonton Transit and other departments.

City Manager Linda Cochrane announced Wednesday the city will begin work on a new safety program for staff, starting with Edmonton Transit operators.

She said third-party consultant DuPont Sustainable Solutions will conduct the review.

“We want to signal that we’re prepared to up our game in terms of safety programs,” she said. “We haven’t done something for a long, long time.”

The announcement comes after two people were hit and killed by bus drivers in late 2016. The people killed include 13-year-old Mariama Sillah, in November, and an 83-year-old woman in October. Two bus drivers have been charged as a result of those incidents.

A 44-year-old man who works for the city also died underground in a sewer shaft in November. His death is under investigation.

Cochrane acknowledged these tragedies Wednesday.

“Those incidents have been felt deeply by everybody,” she said. “From that standpoint, we’ve talked more about what we could do to up our game.”

Mark Tetterington, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union 569 — which represents Edmonton Transit's drivers — said he approves of the review, adding there will be written and ride-a-long tests likely in February.

“I’m all for it,” he said. “When they do the review, they will look at how good our drivers are."

Still, Tetterington acknowledged improvements to buses would heighten pedestrian safety.

He said the city is piloting the placement of the driver-side mirror to see if drivers will have a better view of pedestrians crossing the street. Other pilots include testing a new camera system on two buses, where monitors will be placed on each corner of the bus.

As part of the safety review, DuPont will also evaluate how staff are operating the city’s large trucks — like street-cleaners — and other equipment.