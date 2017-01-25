Edmonton man speaks out after alleged racist incident on city bus

An Edmonton man is speaking out after he says a passenger on a city bus used racist language before attempting to physically attack him.



Bashir Mohamed said he was leaving the University of Alberta on the No. 9 bus around 6 p.m. Monday, while talking on the phone with a co-organizer of a Black History event, when, he said, a white, older man turned around and started swearing at him.



Mohammed said the man told him to “shut the f*** up” and that he “deserves to sit at the back of the bus,” before telling him “nobody cares about this black s***.”



Mohammed said a woman on the bus told the man to be quiet but he continued, and Mohammed hung up the phone and told the man he was not going to get off the bus.



“At this point he gets extremely angry, turns around, starts swearing. And within a second he gets up and he rushes towards me,” Mohamed said. “Immediately at this moment, the guy on my right stands up and he goes between me and the other guy.”



After the bystander intervened, Mohamed went to the front of the bus and asked the driver to let him off so he could wait for the next bus near City Centre Mall.



Mohamed said he is thankful for the bystander, who he described as a short white man in his 20s.



“I was sitting in a corner, and if this guy was able to get to me … I know that I would have been very injured,” he said.



Mohamed, who sparked local conversation last summer after he posted video of a verbal altercation with a motorist downtown, filed a report with ETS regarding Monday’s incident but did not go to police.



He later posted about the incident on Facebook to share his experience and highlight racism in Edmonton.



Reakash Walters, an activist and community organizer in Edmonton, said racialized communities are experiencing an uptick in similar incidents recently.



“There are a lot of folks who are now feeling emboldened by people like (Donald) Trump and other people who have decided to raise their racist flags recently. And the rise of the alt-right on both sides of the border has made it more difficult, I would say, for people to just carry out their normal lives as human beings,” she said.



“That being said, these are the type of things that have been happening for a very long time, far before there was any notion of Trump.”