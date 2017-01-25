Edmonton Police seize 3.4 kilos of cocaine, other drugs and weapons

Edmonton police's specialized drug and gang enforcement team has arrested a man and seized a startling weight of drugs and weapons from two residences and a vehicle, which they said included a secret compartment.

The laundry list of drugs, paraphernalia, weapons and other material seized is extensive.

The largest: Police said in a release Wednesday that they seized in one residence alone 3.4 kilograms of cocaine, 1.5 kilograms of crack cocaine, 3.6 kilograms of methamphetamine.

In another residence they said they seized 50 kilograms of buffing agent for producing drugs, body armour and 100 bullets. In a truck they said they seized more cocaine, crack cocaine and meth.

Police said their service dog Jagger helped find more drugs in the vehicle, which they said were stashed in a secret compartment.