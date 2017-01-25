Fog causes 12 cancellations at Edmonton International Airport

Fog left hundreds of passengers stranded at Edmonton International Airport Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Airport officials confirmed Wednesday that 12 flights were cancelled due to fog, which swept over the city Tuesday night.

The cancellations caused long line-ups Wednesday morning and may have triggered other flights to be delayed, according to EIA spokesperson Traci Bednard.

Bednard said the fog lingered too long for planes to get off the ground.

“We do get fog, but usually it just comes in and out and doesn’t stay in the region,” she said. “The difference today is that the fog really sat here and didn’t burn off.”

Bednard said pilots couldn’t fly because visibility was so bad.

“There needs to be certain levels of visibility to take off or land. That’s a requirement,” she said.