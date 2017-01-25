Parents say linking of deaths at Edmonton high school causing them harm

The parents of a male youth who took his own life while attending St. Thomas Moore Junior High School in Edmonton are asking for his death not to be linked to another youth from the school, who also took his own life earlier this month.

In a statement sent to media on Wednesday, Christina Larsen and Frank Paonessa asked for media to refrain from linking their (unnamed) son's death with that of Ethan Dizon, who took his own life in January — and whose sister quickly called for an end to bullying within the school using an online petition.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dizon family during this difficult time," said Larsen and Paonessa, in a statement.

Edmonton Catholic School Board spokesperson Lori Nagy confirmed to Metro Wednesday that both youth had taken their lives, but that the linking of their experiences at the school was problematic for the parents.

The parents said in their statement that a link has been made between the two deaths that is inaccurate.

"There is no connection between these two very tragic events, and by wrongly linking them together we have felt disrespected and misunderstood," they said, in the statement.