Alex the puppet says fix my hospital

The Friends of the Royal Alexandra Hospital have rolled out a middle-aged puppet to rally the public.



The group is pushing for redevelopment at the Edmonton hospital, which has been on the provincial government’s healthcare infrastructure priority list for two decades.



“We think that engaging the public is going to be the important next step for the government to really feel that they have that community support for this project,” said the group’s president Andrew Otway.



“We thought the concept of using a puppet was kind of clever. And is able to then have her own social media, to respond to questions, to create these video blogs.”



The group worked with Edmonton’s Odd-Lot Puppetry Co. to build the puppet, named Alex, and found a voice actor through local creative firm Berlin Communications.



She's a woman to reflect the hospital’s namesake, Princess Alexandra, and is middle-aged to mirror the age of the building, which was completed in 1962.



Alex has been spreading the message on a colourful new website.



“We’re just thrilled with the actual mascot puppet that we have created,” Otway said. “I think it’s a little bit clever, it’s a little bit cheeky, but I think it has a really important message.”