Alberta flu deaths at more than 30

New weekly data on influenza in the province from Alberta Health Services shows more than 30 people in the province have died as a result of the illness since August.

But while the data also suggests the largest week-on-week increase in deaths is in what's known as Health Services' Edmonton zone — from two last week to 11 this week — spokesperson Kerry Williamson with AHS told Metro the reporting is not done in real time and the deaths could have been at any time between now and August.

Still, the data shows that 34 Albertans have died from influenza since August, with 11 of those in what's know as the 'Edmonton zone.'