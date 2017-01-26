Video: Brian Jean says he's open to leading unified right party in Alberta

Though he says he's "confident" the Wildrose will defeat the NDP in the next provincial election, Opposition Leader Brian Jean nonetheless announced Thursday he would step aside as that party's leader and seek the leadership of a unified party of conservatives in Alberta, if it was created.

"I am announcing today, that if our members approve a unity agreement with the PC party, I am prepared to stand down as leader of the Wildrose, and to seek the leadership of our single, principled, conservative party in a race to be conducted this summer," Jean said, in a statement and video, emailed to his party's membership.

"Let me be clear on this point. I plan to be Alberta’s next premier. Before I was forced to say goodbye to my son, I promised him I would fix a system that failed him. And I won’t stop working until I fulfill that promise."

He added the party "must never be a home for cronies who want to use government and politics for their own personal gain. In the last election, Albertans soundly rejected those who put personal ambition ahead of principles."

Jason Kenney is campaigning to be leader of the Progressive Conservatives on a pledge to merge the PCs and the Wildrose to create a new party.

Jean said any merger would have to be forged under the Wildrose umbrella to keep the party’s rules and funding in place, but he would be open to a name change.

"We must remember that the members will decide the name for Alberta’s conservative movement," he said.

Jean's announcement also comes on the same day as PC Party leadership candidate Richard Starke released a different proposal for the right of centre in Alberta.