Business group tells Alberta to cut the red tape

A business lobby group says Alberta needs to cut some red tape.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) gave the province an “F” on its annual report card, which grades the provinces and territories on their “commitment to red tape accountability” by looking at political leadership, public measurement and constraints on regulations.

The report card states red tape reduction is “not a priority” for the Alberta government. The province was not ranked last year as the NDP was settling in, but has traditionally fared in the “D” range.

Only Alberta and the Northwest Territories got failing grades this year, while British Columbia and Quebec both scored an “A.”