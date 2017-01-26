City councillor pushes for major transportation hub in Edmonton

Coun. Andrew Knack says it’s time Edmonton start planning a major transportation hub.



Think European transport stations where you can catch a train, LRT or bus — all in one.

Knack presented a motion Wednesday to see where such hub could be put and how it would work in Edmonton.

“The idea is creating a central location where we can bring everyone together, particularly those who are visiting our city,” Knack said.

“I had a chance to go to Paris last year and, when I came off the commuter rail from London, I was able to jump on public transit and all sorts of things.”

His motion comes at a time when Greyhound passengers have been left nearly stranded ­ever since the company moved its terminal from downtown to the edge of the suburbs.

In fact, passengers have to walk one kilometre to the nearest bus stop — and there aren’t sidewalks for much of the trip — if they miss the twice-daily shuttles downtown.

But Knack’s proposal wouldn’t just help Greyhound passengers — it could connect Edmontonains to the LRT, Red Arrow buses and — dare we say — any potential high-speed rail built to Calgary.

“You have to have it where we know LRT will be. You need LRT, you need buses,” he said. “It’s been talked about for years and years, but the province always likes to bring up high-speed rail, so it has to be a spot where you could tie that in.”

He said the city tried to work with Greyhound to help the company find locations that are close to transit, but the company eventually went with its current location at the VIA Rail station at 12360 121 Street.

“I think if the city were to have its own hub, it’s going to make it that much easier for companies to say, ‘I want to be a part of this,’” he said. “You could take the bus to the hub and, from the hub, get to wherever you want.”

Metro requested comment from Greyhound, but the company only said it’s working with Edmonton Transit to possibly expand passenger drop-off and pick-up services via shuttles that could go to the Kingsway LRT station.