Edmonton outlines final draft on changes to infill development

City officials are hoping new rules for infill, or skinny homes, proposed Thursday resolve some of the battles brewing in mature neighbourhoods.

Infill, the development that replaces older bungalows, has been contentious since the get-go, when the city first set out rules in 2014.

The issue pits long-time residents who argue skinny homes alter the character of their neighbourhoods against new residents who like modern homes close to downtown.

But Colton Kirsop, a senior city planner, said the new potential regulations —which have yet to be approved by city council — strike a balance between those on either side of the debate by enabling development while protecting the vibe of older neighbourhoods.

He said officials are listening to both residents and developers.

“The revisions create pathways to better infill,” he said “They improve clarity and they support innovative and supportive housing.”

Though not everybody is thrilled.

Randy Shuttleworth, a member of the planning and development committee with the Queen Mary Park Community League, has mixed feelings on some of the changes.

He doesn’t like that the new rules would allow the height of buildings to increase slightly—something developers asked for—from 8.6 metres to 8.9 metres.

“Everybody is not happy with height,” said Shuttleworth. “People are able to sit on roof decks and look into the neighbouring properties.”

But he likes that developers won’t be allowed to build driveways that cross the sidewalk — unless they’re granted a variance.

“Front driveways definitely change the street,” he said. “We want it to be walkable.“

The new rules also tackle ‘front set-backs,’ another contentious topic, meaning how far the home can be from the street.

Currently, developers have to survey the entire block to see how close the home can come to the curb. The new recommendations, however, say developers just have to look at the two neighbouring properties to determine how far the infill home can be from the street.

But the recommendations also say developers won’t have to consult properties in a 60-metre radius — including the community league — if they wants to build things like a side-deck.

Planner Kirsop says that change would make it easier for developers to move ahead.

But Shuttleworth takes issue with that.

“When you start to streamline, you start to take away consultation from the community,” he said. “We get that infill needs to be done, but we just want it done right.”