Give permanent residents the vote municipally: Edmonton Catholic trustee

If you live in Edmonton, raise your kids here and pay taxes to city coffers, shouldn’t you be able to vote for mayor and council?



That’s what one Catholic school official is asking.



Edmonton Catholic School Board Trustee Debbie Engel is tabling a motion at the board’s next meeting to lobby for permanent residents – immigrants who have not received their Canadian citizenship – to have the right to vote in municipal elections.



“I believe it would enhance the legitimacy of local government,” Engel said.



“These residents pay local taxes, they use city services, but they can’t vote for who is going to represent them.”



Immigrants have to live in Canada for at least three years before they can apply for citizenship, which grants them the right to vote.



Engel said Edmonton Catholic is one of the fastest growing school districts in Alberta and immigrant families account for a large percentage of that growth.



On Tuesday the board discussed teen voting at their meeting. Engel voted in favour of asking Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson to lower the voting age to 16, which the board passed in a 4-3 vote.



“I started thinking of all the hundreds of doors I’ve knocked on, and how many people have had kids in the system from Kindergarten to Grade 4 and are still waiting for their Canadian citizenship, but have been landed immigrants for four or five years and have never been able to vote for the trustee that represents their child,” Engel said.



Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers Executive Director Eric Ambtman said he supports Engel’s idea.



“I don’t see any downside to it at all,” he said.



“Permanent residents are active, engaged members of our community and I think it would be great if they had a say in municipal decision making.”