Edmonton mourns unexpected death of 'much loved' artist

Edmontonians are mourning a “loveable rogue” with immense artistic talent.

Sterling Gauthier was known around downtown and Whyte Avenue for his colourful paintings and the spot-on Keanu Reeves impressions he performed for passersby, enthusiastically reciting lines from any of the Canadian actor’s movies.

Gauthier, 36, collapsed on an Edmonton bus and spent several days in a coma before passing away Monday. The cause of his death is unclear.

“He just had such a positive influence and effect in the community and everyone just felt really lucky to know him. Everybody’s really just reeling from the loss,” said Rylan Kafara, leader of the inner city recreation and wellness program at both Boyle Street Community Services and the Bissell Centre.

He described Gauthier, who was homeless, as “an incredibly talented artist and just a wonderful person.”

Boyle Street executive director Julian Daly purchased several pieces of Gauthier’s artwork in the eight years he knew him.

He said he was one of the best, “if not the best,” street artist in Edmonton.

“He was a bit of a rogue, but a loveable rogue. He had the biggest heart. He would always be joking and kidding around,” Daly said.

“He had his demons and he had a lot of trauma in his life, but somehow he always managed to show that warm, friendly, fun side of himself.”

Friend Benjamin Hertwig has fond memories of going out for food with Gauthier and having him over to work on paintings.

"He was undoubtedly full of life, and his art was special," Hertwig said. "His attention to form and detail and composition, he was just a very gifted artist."

Daly and many other Boyle Street employees visited Gauthier in the hospital to say their goodbyes before he passed.