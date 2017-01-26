Opening dates for two new Edmonton schools delayed

Two of the 11 new schools slated to open in Edmonton this fall have had their opening dates pushed back.

Kim Hung School, a K-7 school in the west end, and Shauna May Seneca School, a K-9 school in the southeast, will not open until January 8, 2018, because of construction delays.

Students scheduled to attend the two delayed schools will join their teachers at temporary host schools in September until the new buildings are complete.

“The students and teachers of each delayed school will work together as a ‘school-within-a-school’ while they are at their temporary home, just like they would in their own building,” Chris Wright, managing director of infrastructure at Edmonton Public Schools, said in a release.

“Our top priority is to provide safe, high-quality schools for students and this plan minimizes disruption while allowing Kim Hung and Shauna May Seneca Schools to build their own culture from the start of the school year."

Edmonton Public will provide free transportation for students to their temporary schools. Options for out-of-school care are being worked out, according to the release.

Michael Phair and Jan Reimer School, both scheduled to open in September, will host students from Kim Hung and Shauna May Seneca respectively.