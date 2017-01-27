Camrose man to fight $465 ticket for cracked driver’s license

Dave Balay says he was calm when Edmonton cops slapped him with a $465 ticket for having a cracked driver's license.

“I wasn’t upset because it was so stupid,” Balay said Friday. “It didn’t have any common sense.”

Balay said he was driving home to Camrose Wednesday night when police cruisers stopped him on Anthony Henday Drive, near Rabbit Hill road in the city’s southwest.

After he got the ticket he went home and posted a video about the incident that has since racked up more than 300,000 views on Facebook, and kick started an online conversation about a little-known offense.

Balay said he was initially stopped for a different issue. The officer told him someone had reported he was swerving, which police have confirmed.

“‘You been drinking?’ the one officer asked. I said, ‘No,’” Balay recalled. “So I give them my drivers license.”

Turns out his license had a crack on the upper-left corner, above the photo. It’s about two centimetres long.

“The young guy comes back, and he says, ‘I’m going to give you a ticket for a mutilated license,” Balay recalled. “I said, ‘A mutilated license? I didn’t know there was a such a thing?’”

Well, there such is such a thing.

The officer handed Balay a ticket for his slightly cracked license. The fine was $465.

But in a statement released Friday police said Balay could have been slapped with a much bigger fine.

Police said Balay’s vehicle was reported weaving in and out of its lane and, at times, was on the shoulder of the road. Officers called in their helicopter to monitor his car, then did a traffic stop.

“Because of the observations of the witness, the officer had grounds to lay a careless driving charge under the Traffic Safety Act, which carries a penalty of $543 and six demerits,” police said in the statement.

The driver was co-operative, police added, so the officer used his discretion to fine the driver for a cracked driver’s license instead. The fine carries no demerits.

“Should the driver choose not to pay the fine, it will be up to the Crown and the courts to determine whether or not this charge was appropriate; therefore the EPS can’t offer further comment on this incident,” police said.

Balay is still upset about the ticket he did get, however.