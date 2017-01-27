Deadly Jasper Ave fire causes 500K in damages

The Jasper Ave apartment fire last week that left one person dead also caused half a million dollars in damages, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

That's the only update Edmonton fire officials provided Friday as staff continue to investigate the blaze that tore through Oliver Place at Jasper Ave and 117 Street on Jan 19.

In addition to one death the fire left another man in his 20s with injuries.



“The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is still under investigation,” fire spokeswoman Sarah Meffen said in an email. “No further information is available.”

Fire crews were called at 6:52 p.m. that night to battle the apartment fire. The blaze began on the seventh floor and affected five suites, according to officials.