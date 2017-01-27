Sad Don Iveson, McJesus and green onion cakes: Edmonton gets its own emojis

Sometimes, all you need to express your feelings is a tiny picture of Mayor Don Iveson, crying.

Now you can.

EDMOjis, a custom set of emojis designed just for Edmonton, is now available in the app store for a couple of bucks.

Designed by former Journal staffers Lucas Timmons and Sandra Sperounes, the set features icons familiar to residents of the festival city, including the Talus Dome, green onion cakes and the famous "We Done Bitches" sign that celebrated the end of construction on the Anthony Henday.

It also features the previously mentioned Sad Don Iveson, which shot to meme-dom back in 2014 after a picture of the Mayor looking forlorn – taken after the city was turned down for LRT funding – went viral.