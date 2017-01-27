Edmonton soccer coach faces child-sex charges

An Edmonton soccer coach has been charged for allegedly trying to arrange sex with an 11-year-old girl.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit arrested the 43-year-old man Wednesday, with the assistance of Edmonton police.

In a news release, ALERT said the man thought he was meeting with a woman and her 11-year-old daughter for sex, but instead was actually talking to an ICE investigator.

ICE investigators had been speaking with the man online since December 2016.

“During the course of the investigation the suspect was allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations and attempted to arrange for sex with the investigator’s spurious daughter,” ALERT said in the news release.

As a result, Wesley Darrell Vander Leeuw has been charged for making arrangements or agreement to commit sexual offences against a child and making child pornography.

ALERT said Vander Leeuw remains in custody and is expected to make a bail application on Friday.

Vander Leeuw has been involved in coaching youth soccer in Edmonton, ALERT added, but investigators currently have no information to suggest he offended any children.