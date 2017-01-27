'It’s a quick, easy way to help somebody'

Police officers on the Whyte Avenue beat know the street the way club hoppers and boutique shoppers do, but they also see the more desperate side.



“We know the homeless population, and we know them by their first names and they know ours,” said Sgt. Mike Elliot, who works out of Scona Station just south of Whyte.



“You just get a personal connection with people.”



That connection is why Elliot is part of a partnership with the Edmonton Food Bank, which sees officers stocking their cruisers with basic food hampers to offer people in need.



It's a program he hopes will expand to help the people he sees everyday.



A couple of weeks ago, Elliot said he was at the Food Bank for a field trip with his kids when he got talking to the staff. They hooked him up with almost a dozen blue bags, filled with basics like stew, soup and a jar of peanut butter.



He's already handed out most of them while out working, including to a man who lives in the area who he’s known for about five years.



“He’s someone who has a heart of gold and helps you out and talks to you,” he said, adding that he knows the man sometimes goes hungry.



“He was a little surprised and taken aback, but I think he was touched by it.”