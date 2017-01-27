Rubaboo Festival aims to entertain and build understanding
Indigenous arts festival kicks off Monday at La Cite Francophone in Edmonton.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Indigenous art is experiencing a revival across Canada, and Alberta artists are playing a crucial role, according to the director of a festival kicking off next week in Edmonton.
The eighth annual Rubaboo Festival, put on by Alberta Aboriginal Performing Arts, will run Monday through Saturday at La Cite Francophone, with local and touring Indigenous artists showing off their work in numerous disciplines.
“When Indigenous people practice art, we are redressing the human rights violations and the cultural deprivation that we’ve experienced through colonialism and oppression,” said Christine Frederick, the festival’s co-founder and artistic director.
“What I’ve seen is … a bit of a renaissance of Indigenous arts in this country.”
Highlights will include dance-centred performance NeoIndigena, featuring Santee Smith – a piece that Frederick calls profoundly moving – and the festival’s signature Fusion Night, a sort of multidisciplinary free jam that will see Indigenous musicians, poets, visual artists improvise together.
Frederick sees Rubaboo as a good chance not only to connect and grow the Indigenous arts scene, but to build understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians.
“I think the arts are absolutely a vital way to do that, both for us as Indigenous people but for Canadians in general, for all of us to get together and understand this huge puzzle piece that’s been missing from our collective identity as Canadians,” she said.
“We want people to realize that we are more than the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, we are more than the Indian Act. This is our human right to express our humanity through the arts.
"I think most people will find it quite refreshing, quite beautiful, moving, and it will help them understand.”
***
Weekend listing: A Ferris Bueller dining experience is among the Edmonton events that could help you spend your days off this weekend.
FERRIS BUELLER'S SCHOOL OF ROCK
Starting this weekend, a mashup of two beloved comedies will hit the dinner theatre stage. The outlandish plot will see Ferris Bueller thirty years after his legendary day off, back in high school – this time as the teacher.
WHEN: Friday and Sunday, then continuing through April 2
WHERE: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, West Edmonton Mall, 8882 170 St. Phase 1 Upper Level
CANADA'S TOP 10 FILM FESTIVAL
The Top 10 Canadian films of 2016, via the Toronto International Film Festival, will wrap up this weekend in Edmonton. The sixth annual Top Ten Film Festival includes a neo-western, an environmental documentary, an epic exploration of revolutionary politics, a charming animated work, and more.
WHERE: Metro Cinema at the Garneau, 8712 109 St.
WHEN: Friday through Sunday
EDMONTON PET EXPO
The pet expo gives animal lovers a chance to talk with experts – including breeders, rescues, animal club members, vets – to learn about all aspects of pet ownership. You can learn about animals of all sorts while you shop for everything from food and toys to outdoor enclosures, and the entertainment will include agility dogs from Dynamo Dogsports.
WHEN: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Edmonton Expo Centre, 7300 116 Ave.