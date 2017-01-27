Rubaboo Festival aims to entertain and build understanding

Indigenous art is experiencing a revival across Canada, and Alberta artists are playing a crucial role, according to the director of a festival kicking off next week in Edmonton.



The eighth annual Rubaboo Festival, put on by Alberta Aboriginal Performing Arts, will run Monday through Saturday at La Cite Francophone, with local and touring Indigenous artists showing off their work in numerous disciplines.



“When Indigenous people practice art, we are redressing the human rights violations and the cultural deprivation that we’ve experienced through colonialism and oppression,” said Christine Frederick, the festival’s co-founder and artistic director.



“What I’ve seen is … a bit of a renaissance of Indigenous arts in this country.”



Highlights will include dance-centred performance NeoIndigena, featuring Santee Smith – a piece that Frederick calls profoundly moving – and the festival’s signature Fusion Night, a sort of multidisciplinary free jam that will see Indigenous musicians, poets, visual artists improvise together.



Frederick sees Rubaboo as a good chance not only to connect and grow the Indigenous arts scene, but to build understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians.



“I think the arts are absolutely a vital way to do that, both for us as Indigenous people but for Canadians in general, for all of us to get together and understand this huge puzzle piece that’s been missing from our collective identity as Canadians,” she said.



“We want people to realize that we are more than the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, we are more than the Indian Act. This is our human right to express our humanity through the arts.



"I think most people will find it quite refreshing, quite beautiful, moving, and it will help them understand.”



