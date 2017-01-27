Timeline: Untangling an eventful week in conservative Alberta politics

It’s been a wild week for Alberta conservatives.

One day after Wildrose leader Brian Jean said he would be willing to stand down for a united right-wing party, PC leadership candidate Stephen Khan announced Friday he was bowing out of the race and left some choice words for his “damaged” party in the process.

Tension been mounting in right-wing circles since last fall, after PC leadership candidate Jason Kenney announced plans to “unite the right” and lead a merged conservative party.



There’s been a lot to keep up with, so here’s a quick timeline explaining how we got here:

Sept. 20, 2016: Calgary-Midnapore MP Jason Kenney ends long speculation by officially announcing he will quit federal politics to gun for leadership of the Alberta PCs – with the ultimate goal of merging the PC and Wildrose into one party.



Oct. 1, 2016: The PC party officially launches a leadership race to replace interim head Ric McIver on March 18, 2017.



Nov. 8, 2016: Sandra Jansen and Donna Kennedy-Glans, the only women in the PC leadership race, drop out. Jansen cites harassment and bullying from party supporters.



Nov. 17, 2016: Jansen crosses the floor to the governing NDP and warns of “extreme” views and intolerance taking over the PCs.

Nov. 21, 2016: Kenney’s campaign is hit with a $5,000 fine for illegally campaigning at a PC delegate selection meeting in Edmonton-Ellerslie.

Jan. 15, 2017: Alan Hallman, a senior PC member and Kenney adviser, is suspended from the party for social media comments, sparking a public disagreement between McIver and party president Katherine O’Neill.



Jan. 26, 2017: Wildrose leader Brian Jean says he is willing to stand down and run for the top position in a united right-wing party, if such a party is created.

