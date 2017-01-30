Big bang theory: Edmonton researchers warn popping balloons as loud as gun blasts

EDMONTON — Bill Hodgetts doesn't want to be a party-pooper.

But the University of Alberta researcher has found that noise from bursting balloons can be unsafe for children's hearing.

The audiologist says popping a balloon next to someone's ear is as loud as firing a high-powered shotgun.

The finding is part of a study, co-authored by engineer Dylan Scott, recently published in Canadian Audiologist.

Hodgetts says kids typically find popping balloons irresistible, especially at birthday parties, but it may contribute to long-term hearing loss.