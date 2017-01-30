Edmonton bus assault triggers call for more peace officers

After a suspect allegedly assaulted an Edmonton Transit driver over an expired transfer Friday, the union representing drivers is calling for a re-think on peace officer numbers — but not for full enclosures around drivers.

"We always need more peace officers," said Mark Petterington, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union local 569. "We have only a certain amount of peace officers. They can't be on every bus at every given time."

In the past, driver assaults have triggered a long-running discussion of protecting operators with enclosures, as seen in some U.S. cities such as Cleveland.

But while the structures can increase safety, Petterington said a pilot project several years ago in Edmonton found that transit drivers disliked them and preferred to be interacting with passengers.

On Friday, Edmonton Police said in a statement a suspect assaulted the transit driver near the Castle Downs area following a dispute, which they said "appears to have been a dispute regarding an expired bus transfer."

The driver was treated for non life-threatening injuries and police are reviewing surveillance footage for leads on a suspect, though no one is in custody, spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said Monday.

Transit spokesperson Jennifer Laraway said other media reports that the driver had been stabbed are false, though because of privacy refused to disclose injuries or the driver's prognosis.

Laraway also said drivers have access to safety alarms, but for the drivers' protection, "we are keeping the details of the alarms and help notifications available to them confidential, but they do exist."

Petterington said the most common form of assault drivers face on Edmonton's roads is being spit on. "It's less aggressive but it's still a form of assault. Who knows what germs they might have."